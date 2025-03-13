Resident escapes injury following an arson attack at a Northern Ireland property

NIFRS

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at a property in Lisburn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report at approximately 2.50pm, on Tuesday 11th March, that the rear wall of a house in the Huguenot Drive area had been set alight.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully, a man who was inside the property at the time of the fire, was uninjured.

“Scorch damage was caused to the rear of the property.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 981 11/03/25.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Huguenot Drive area, to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/