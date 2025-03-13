Resident escapes injury following an arson attack at a Northern Ireland property

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 13th Mar 2025, 09:31 BST
NIFRSplaceholder image
NIFRS
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at a property in Lisburn.
placeholder image
Read More
Woman who died suddenly in Kilrea named locally as friend says 'words can not ex...
Most Popular

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report at approximately 2.50pm, on Tuesday 11th March, that the rear wall of a house in the Huguenot Drive area had been set alight.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thankfully, a man who was inside the property at the time of the fire, was uninjured.

“Scorch damage was caused to the rear of the property.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 981 11/03/25.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Huguenot Drive area, to get in touch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice