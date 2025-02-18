Soldier F Bloody Sunday murders trial likely to be listed for September

Members of William McKinney's family and supporters arrive at Laganside courts in Belfast ahead of the latest hearing in the prosecution of Soldier F

The trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday is likely to be listed to start in September.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Londonderry in January 1972 .

He is also charged with five attempted murders.

He has pleaded not guilty to each of the seven counts.

The case was mentioned briefly at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday morning before judge Mr Justice Fowler .

Soldier F appeared remotely via videolink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relatives of Mr McKinney watched on from the public gallery.

The court heard that a separate judge is to be appointed in the next few days to look at issues around the disclosure of material for the trial.

Mr Justice Fowler said he wants to review progress around disclosure in four weeks' time before setting a date for the trial.

He told the court he intends to list the trial for September, adding that "the question is the date".