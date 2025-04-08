Staff frightened after knife-wielding robber makes off with cash from Belfast takeaway
A PSNI statement said that ‘shortly after 8.15pm a man entered a takeaway on the Woodvale Road and threatened staff with a knife before making off with a sum of cash’ and ‘two female staff members were shaken by the incident, but thankfully physically unharmed’.
Detective Sergeant Leeman said added that ‘the suspect is described as approximately 6ft tall, wearing dark trainers, dark tracksuit bottoms and a navy hoody that he had pulled tight over his face and head’.
He added that he was also wearing a blue and white coat.
“We believe that the suspect both approached from and left in the direction of Woodvale Avenue,” he added.
“We would appeal to anyone who saw a man matching this description, or who captured CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area at the relevant time, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1936 07/04/25.” A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.