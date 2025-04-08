Staff frightened after knife-wielding robber makes off with cash from Belfast takeaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information after they received a report of an armed robbery in north Belfast on Monday, 7th April.

A PSNI statement said that ‘shortly after 8.15pm a man entered a takeaway on the Woodvale Road and threatened staff with a knife before making off with a sum of cash’ and ‘two female staff members were shaken by the incident, but thankfully physically unharmed’.

Detective Sergeant Leeman said added that ‘the suspect is described as approximately 6ft tall, wearing dark trainers, dark tracksuit bottoms and a navy hoody that he had pulled tight over his face and head’.

He added that he was also wearing a blue and white coat.

“We believe that the suspect both approached from and left in the direction of Woodvale Avenue,” he added.