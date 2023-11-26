Detectives are appealing for information following a security alert in the Ballyquin Road area of Dungiven on Friday (November 24).

Following a report that a suspicious object had been left in the area, officers attended the scene and cordons were put in place. These have now been lifted and all roads re-opened.

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which has been declared a viable device. The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined.

Local residents and members of the public affected by this incident are thanked for their patience and understanding as officers worked to ensure their safety.

An investigation is underway and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1788 23/11/23.