'Viable device' found in Dungiven to be forensically examined as police appeal for information
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following a report that a suspicious object had been left in the area, officers attended the scene and cordons were put in place. These have now been lifted and all roads re-opened.
Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which has been declared a viable device. The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined.
Local residents and members of the public affected by this incident are thanked for their patience and understanding as officers worked to ensure their safety.
An investigation is underway and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1788 23/11/23.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.