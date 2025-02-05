Imogen Cleary Vong

Funeral details have been released for 15-year-old Saint Mary’s Grammar School student Imogen Cleary-Vong.

A post on McCusker brothers undertakers says that the teenager, from Castledaswon, died suddenly on February 2.

It emerged that she died in Antrim Area hospital after being rescued from the River Moyola early on Sunday.

The notice also describes Imogen as the ‘beloved daughter of Michael and Pauline, loving sister of Dylan and Cody’.

Her funeral will be from ‘her home on Friday 7th February for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Castledawson, cremation to follow at a later date’.

‘Deeply regretted by her father, mother, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle and friends,’ it adds.

On Sunday a PSNI spokesman said that police responded to a report in relation to a female in the water in the Castledawson area on Sunday morning (2nd February).

He said that officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from other emergency services, where the female was rescued from the water.

He added that ‘sadly she later died in hospital’.

And ‘the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time’.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Principal of St. Mary’s Grammar, Mr Paul McClean, said: “Our entire school community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected death of our Year 11 pupil, Imogen Cleary-Vong.

"Imogen was a bright, talented young person with a wonderful flair for art in particular, and she will be deeply missed.

"“We have a very close and tight knit school community and we have put arrangements in place to ensure that specialist support is available to help pupils, staff and families in the coming days and weeks ahead.

"We are making every effort to ensure that they are fully supported and encouraged to share their thoughts and emotions.

“We offer and share our sincere condolences to Imogen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Local Councillor Denise Dunlop, who lives along the Moyola river, said: “This is a nightmare for any parent. We all get a sense of the complete devastation for a parent to get that news.

"She is only 15, at Saint Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt with a bright future ahead of her and everything to live for”.

The SDLP Councillor in Mid Ulster Council added: “She was an only daughter, very precious to them with plenty if friends as well so the whole community is just devastated for her and for the family.