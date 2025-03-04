Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find Kelsie Rooney, 17, last seen wearing beige ‘White Fox’ hoody on March 3 in Lurgan

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 15:36 BST

Police are appealing for help in finding 17-year-old Kelsie Rooney.

An appeal on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said that ‘Kelsie was last seen on Monday 3rd March 2025 at 14:30 within the area of Sloan Street, Lurgan’.

It adds that ‘Kelsie is 17 years of age, 5ft 6ins tall and of and slim build with long brown hair’.

It adds that ‘Kelsie was last seen wearing black leggings, beige ‘White Fox’ hoody, black Columbia gilet, white ‘White Fox’ mid-calf socks and white hi-top converse’.

Police are appealing for anyone with information in respect of Kelsie’s whereabouts to please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 8 of 03/03/25.

