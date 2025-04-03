Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for information as male pedestrian left in critical condition after Glengormley collision
Inspector Patton said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road at around 4.30pm.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and a male pedestrian aged in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.
“He remains in a stable but critical condition at this time.
“One man was cautioned at the scene in relation to the incident.
“The Ballyclare Road, which had been closed for a period of time yesterday, with diversions in place, fully reopened again to road users yesterday evening.
“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing this morning, Thursday 3rd April, and we would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1174 of 02/04/25.”
