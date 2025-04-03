Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for information as male pedestrian left in critical condition after Glengormley collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a road traffic collision involving a bus and a pedestrian which occurred in Glengormley yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 2nd April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Patton said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road at around 4.30pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and a male pedestrian aged in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescue team (doctor and a paramedic) resuscitating patient

“He remains in a stable but critical condition at this time.

“One man was cautioned at the scene in relation to the incident.

“The Ballyclare Road, which had been closed for a period of time yesterday, with diversions in place, fully reopened again to road users yesterday evening.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing this morning, Thursday 3rd April, and we would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us.