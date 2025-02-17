Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for witnesses to single vehicle collision where four people seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballinamallard on Sunday, February 16 during which four people were seriously injured.

Inspector Neil Taylor said: "Police, along with colleagues from other emergency services, received and responded to the report in the Trillick Road area shortly before 1.10pm.

"Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 722 of 16/2/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.