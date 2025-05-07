Three PSNI officers injured after being rammed by car during hijacking outside Newry
In a statement, Detective Inspector Jill Angus said: “Police received a report, shortly after 7.20pm on Tuesday evening, that a blue Volkswagen Golf had been stolen.
"It was reported that a black Golf, bearing a southern registration plate, had intentionally collided with the blue Golf and when the driver of the blue Golf went to speak with the other driver, a passenger from the black car got out and assaulted the injured party before taking his car.
"Both cars then made off, with the blue Golf being found abandoned at Chancellors Road, Newry, two hours later.
“A police vehicle involved in the search for the offenders was on the Mountain Road, south of Newry, when it was rammed by the black Golf at around 9.30pm.
"The Golf left the scene and was found burnt out in the Camlough area at around 11.15pm.
"The police car was left badly damaged and three officers sustained injuries as a result of the collision.
“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who saw these cars travelling in the Newry area on Tuesday night or witnessed the hijacking incident, or captured dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference number 1657 06/05/25.
A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”