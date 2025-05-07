Three PSNI officers injured after being rammed by car during hijacking outside Newry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives in Newry are investigating the report of a hijacking incident on the Armagh Road on Tuesday 6th May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Detective Inspector Jill Angus said: “Police received a report, shortly after 7.20pm on Tuesday evening, that a blue Volkswagen Golf had been stolen.

"It was reported that a black Golf, bearing a southern registration plate, had intentionally collided with the blue Golf and when the driver of the blue Golf went to speak with the other driver, a passenger from the black car got out and assaulted the injured party before taking his car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camlough

"Both cars then made off, with the blue Golf being found abandoned at Chancellors Road, Newry, two hours later.

“A police vehicle involved in the search for the offenders was on the Mountain Road, south of Newry, when it was rammed by the black Golf at around 9.30pm.

"The Golf left the scene and was found burnt out in the Camlough area at around 11.15pm.

"The police car was left badly damaged and three officers sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who saw these cars travelling in the Newry area on Tuesday night or witnessed the hijacking incident, or captured dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference number 1657 06/05/25.