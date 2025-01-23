Translink services cancelled with red Met Office weather warning for Storm Éowyn
Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell, said: “We have worked closely with the multiple emergency planning agencies, and this decision to cancel services is necessary to ensure the safety of all our customers and employees.
"Amber alerts for strong winds are also in effect for most of tomorrow which will likely impact services even after the red alert ends.
"We will be working collaboratively with all agencies to assess any damage to both road and rail routes and only resume services when it is safe to do so.
“There is likely to be fallen trees and extensive debris that will need to be cleared, and bus and train services may need to operate with speed restrictions or operate diversions for bus services if roads are impassable.
“We are urging passengers to check the Translink Journey Planner, website Weather Warning or social media channels for the latest updates in advance of travel".
The statement adds that “customers with bookings for cancelled services will be automatically refunded”.
“We would like to thank all our passengers and staff for their support and patience during these very difficult conditions to ensure everyone’s safety,” added Ian Campbell.
