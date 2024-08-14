Northern Ireland car dealer reveals bid to breath new life into long vacant office block
and live on Freeview channel 276
Established Londonderry car dealership J.C Halliday & Sons has applied for permission to convert a long disused office block in Campsie into industrial units.
The company also wishes to develop a new building adjacent to Unit 23 at Campsie Business Park, according to a planning application lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
The existing office accommodation will be converted into six industrial units, if the application is eventually approved by councillors.
Five additional industrial units will also be developed in ‘a new single storey building with associated car parking and covered bike store’, according to the plans that have been newly-submitted by J.C. Halliday & Sons.
The building is located in Campsie Business Park between McLean Road and Courtauld Way and is situated on a 0.6 acre plot.
Vacant for years the property was placed on the market in 2022 when offers upwards of £249,500 were invited from potential buyers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.