Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

J.C Halliday & Sons has applied for permission to convert a long disused office block in Campsie into industrial units

Established Londonderry car dealership J.C Halliday & Sons has applied for permission to convert a long disused office block in Campsie into industrial units.

The company also wishes to develop a new building adjacent to Unit 23 at Campsie Business Park, according to a planning application lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well-known Northern Ireland car dealership J.C Halliday & Sons has applied for permission to convert a long-disused office block in Campsie into industrial units

The existing office accommodation will be converted into six industrial units, if the application is eventually approved by councillors.

Five additional industrial units will also be developed in ‘a new single storey building with associated car parking and covered bike store’, according to the plans that have been newly-submitted by J.C. Halliday & Sons.

The building is located in Campsie Business Park between McLean Road and Courtauld Way and is situated on a 0.6 acre plot.