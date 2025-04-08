Pest algae that polluted Lough Neagh in recent years has started again - 'this green pestilence (algae ) is back'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerned member of environmental group ‘Save Our Shores, Protect Lough Neagh and our inland Waterways’, Thomas McElhone, says that ‘This green pestilence ( algae ) is back’.

In a video (attached) posted to ‘Save Our Shores, Protect Lough Neagh and our inland Waterways’, Thomas McElhone says: ‘7th April, on the western shores of Lough Neagh, Traad point, the plague is back.

‘As predicted, a couple of nice days and this poison is on our shores again’.

The news comes after last year Executive Ministers met with the five suppliers tasked with finding solutions to treat and reduce Blue-Green Algae in Lough Neagh, delivering on commitments within the Lough Neagh Action Plan.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly along with Minister Muir is pictured with the five successful suppliers of Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI).

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minster Andrew Muir, last year met those awarded the contracts as part of Phase 1 of the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), today in Parliament Buildings.

Speaking last year following the meeting with the five successful suppliers, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Protecting Lough Neagh is a priority for the Executive and it is important that we work together to find solutions.

“The Lough is vital for our environment, fishing, water supply, tourism and the local community. It is a huge asset and has so much untapped potential.

“I look forward to seeing progress towards protecting this area of outstanding natural beauty and preserving it for future generations.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Lough Neagh is one of our most important natural resources which is why protecting it is one of the commitments in our draft Programme for Government.

“The significant blue-green algae blooms we have all seen are of grave concern and I welcome the opportunity to meet with those now tasked with finding solutions to this problem.

“The health of Lough Neagh is of vital importance now and into the future and the awarding of these contracts reflects our continued commitment to taking the necessary action to improve it.”

The News Letter was unable to contact the Department of Agriculture this morning.