Pest algae that polluted Lough Neagh in recent years has started again - 'this green pestilence (algae ) is back'

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Concerned member of environmental group ‘Save Our Shores, Protect Lough Neagh and our inland Waterways’, Thomas McElhone, says that ‘This green pestilence ( algae ) is back’.

In a video (attached) posted to ‘Save Our Shores, Protect Lough Neagh and our inland Waterways’, Thomas McElhone says: ‘7th April, on the western shores of Lough Neagh, Traad point, the plague is back.

‘As predicted, a couple of nice days and this poison is on our shores again’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news comes after last year Executive Ministers met with the five suppliers tasked with finding solutions to treat and reduce Blue-Green Algae in Lough Neagh, delivering on commitments within the Lough Neagh Action Plan.

Green algae returnsGreen algae returns
Green algae returns

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly along with Minister Muir is pictured with the five successful suppliers of Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI).

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minster Andrew Muir, last year met those awarded the contracts as part of Phase 1 of the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), today in Parliament Buildings.

Speaking last year following the meeting with the five successful suppliers, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Protecting Lough Neagh is a priority for the Executive and it is important that we work together to find solutions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Lough is vital for our environment, fishing, water supply, tourism and the local community. It is a huge asset and has so much untapped potential.

Algae is backAlgae is back
Algae is back

“I look forward to seeing progress towards protecting this area of outstanding natural beauty and preserving it for future generations.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Lough Neagh is one of our most important natural resources which is why protecting it is one of the commitments in our draft Programme for Government.

“The significant blue-green algae blooms we have all seen are of grave concern and I welcome the opportunity to meet with those now tasked with finding solutions to this problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The health of Lough Neagh is of vital importance now and into the future and the awarding of these contracts reflects our continued commitment to taking the necessary action to improve it.”

The News Letter was unable to contact the Department of Agriculture this morning.

Related topics:Michelle O'Neill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice