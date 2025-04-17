PSNI urge public not to disturb breeding or nesting birds: 'Any reported wildlife crime will be taken seriously'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged people to try not to disturb breeding or nesting birds over the Easter weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breeding waders have sharply declined over recent years, with the fall in the number of curlews, lapwings, redshanks and snipes considered a conservation concern.

These birds nest in a variety of habitats including wet grassland, cultivated land, wet upland heath, bogs, fens and clearings within reed beds and coastal saltmarsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI has reminded people of the legal protection around these birds' nests, in particular when the nests are in use or being built.

Undated handout photo issued by the RSPB of a curlew

PSNI lead for rural and wildlife crime Superintendent Johnston McDowell reminded people to respect bird populations while out over the Easter weekend.

"In recent years we have seen some disturbances in County Fermanagh and particularly in the Upper Lough Erne area, with people and dogs on private land noted to have disrupted, and in some instances damaged, areas in which birds such as rare curlews are known to nest and produce their young," he said.

"We know that people will want to enjoy the Easter weekend out in nature but we urge you to do so in such a way as to respect the local bird population, other wildlife and countryside."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West conservation manager for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) NI Sean Woods said early spring is "a critical time" for ground nesting waders as it is breeding season.

"These birds already face a multitude of threats and it is vital we support them and give them every possible chance to nest and rear young," he said.

"Repeated disturbance at this time of year, especially when dogs are involved, could result in birds abandoning their breeding territories and nests."

Mr McDowell added: "We work extensively with our partners to prevent and address the issue of disturbance to ground nesting birds on an ongoing basis, and if we believe damage is being caused intentionally or recklessly, our officers can investigate with the support and assistance of the PSNI central wildlife and animal welfare office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any reported wildlife crime will be taken seriously and appropriately dealt with and investigated accordingly.

"We urge everyone to respect the habitats of our rare bird species when out and about in the countryside or on the coast.

"We also encourage anyone with information relating to disturbance of ground nesting birds, to report this on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please be assured, we will continue our efforts with our partners in tackling wildlife crime across Northern Ireland ."