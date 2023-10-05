News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Men rushed to hospital after one stabbed in the face and another in the abdomen this afternoon in a city centre flat - two dogs also stabbed

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man following a report of a stabbing in a flat in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast this afternoon, Thursday 5th October.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Inspector Edgar said: "It was reported at around 1.10pm that two men had been stabbed, one to the face and the other to the abdomen.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS and the two injured men were taken to hospital”.

Read More
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Summer Sun programme for 2025 from Belfast Internation...
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that two dogs in the property were also injured during the incident and one dog is being treated by a local vet.

It is understood the dogs were also stabbed.

"A 36 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and criminal damage, and remains in police custody at this time,” added Inspector Edgar.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch.“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 863 of 05/10/23.”

Male doctor with stethoscope on dark backgroundMale doctor with stethoscope on dark background
Male doctor with stethoscope on dark background

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood that the second dog injured was taken away by a family member and the dog warden has been informed.

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:12 on Thursday, 5 October following reports of an incident on Bradbury Place Area,

Belfast.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI

NIAS despatched two emergency crews and a rapid response paramedic to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance”.