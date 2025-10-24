One of the oldest buildings in Belfast has returned to public ownership.

Belfast City Council confirmed on Friday it has completed its purchase of the Grade B1 listed Assembly Rooms at the corner of North Street and Waring Street in the city centre.

A Market House stood on the site from 1769, and it was extended and developed in 1776 to become known as the Assembly Rooms, before further changes were made by architect Charles Lanyon in 1845 to transform it into a bank.

It witnessed the rejection of plans to establish a slave trading company in the city in 1786, the famous Belfast Harp Festival was held there in 1792, and it saw United Irishmen rebel Henry Joy McCracken sentenced to death in 1798 following a rebellion.

The building has been vacant since 2000 and was added to the Heritage at Risk Register in 2003.

The council said it purchased the Assembly Rooms, rear extension and adjacent assets in Cathedral Quarter as part of its ongoing city centre regeneration drive.

It described the Assembly Rooms as one of Belfast’s most prominent and architecturally important public buildings.

The council said potential future uses for the building are currently being explored.

It also bought adjacent property from Castlebrooke Investments, including part of the Donegall Street car park site, the former Laffin Travel building at 5-9 North Street, and Braddell’s Building at 11 North Street which is Grade B1 listed.

Councillor Natasha Brennan, who chairs the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “The Assembly Rooms is one of Belfast’s most historic assets, so this is both a significant and a symbolic purchase for council.

“Regenerating this area of the city centre is a key focus for us, and our acquisition of the Assembly Rooms and neighbouring properties gives us an important opportunity to breathe new life and vibrancy into it.”

Alliance councillor Sam Nelson welcomed the completion of the purchase.

“This marks the exciting first steps towards rescuing an important part of our city’s heritage,” he said.

“Dating back to the 1700s, this building represents the legacy of Belfast’s past, and it’s great news that we have been able to prevent it from being left to ruin.

“The challenge now is to restore the building and bring it into public use in a way that respects it’s treasured history and heritage.

“I hope this significant project marks the start of ongoing efforts to revitalise and regenerate our city centre for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.”

SDLP South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole MLA described a turning point for the regeneration of the northern end of Belfast city centre.

“After years of this site and other historic parts of our city centre being left to rot, this is an important step forward today,” he said.

“The Assembly Rooms has a rich history, and I am glad that it is now in the hands of the council who will be able to utilise it and the surrounding area for the good of this city.”

The leader of the official Opposition at Stormont also called for the Executive to work with Belfast City Council and bring forward a regeneration plan for this entire area.