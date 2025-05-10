Books from the late John Gowan's bookshop in Fermanagh on sale in Belfast today
The works were on sale in Gowan Books near Enniskillen, which was owned by John Gowan until he died last year.
The books were on sale last evening in the church hall at Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian church on the Ravenhill Road, where the late Dr Rev Ian Paisley was the pastor. They will be on sale again today from 10am to 4pm. Most of the books are about religion or politics.
Gowan Books said: “There is a great selection of titles and plenty of value.”
John Gowan died age 80 at Omagh Hospital in March last year before being buried at Erne West Evangelical Church, which he helped found in 1987. He was a former farmer, then a bookseller, as well as a preacher, church elder and Orangeman.
He founded Gowan Books in 1991, after his piles of books at home grew larger and larger.