Cannabis worth estimated £425,000 seized after lorry searched in County Antrim

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 29th Mar 2025, 16:19 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 16:43 GMT
A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £425,000 was seizedA quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £425,000 was seized
A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £425,000 was seized
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch seized suspected Class B Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £425,000 on Saturday (March 29).

Detective Inspector Conlan said: “Shortly after 1:40am, officers stopped a man in a HGV travelling from the area of Larne Harbour. A search of the vehicle was conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £425,000 was seized.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B controlled drugs and possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

“Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ ."

