DUP MLA Gary Middleton has condemned racist and sectarian graffiti spray-painted on new houses on the Church Brae area of the Waterside in Londonderry.

The graffiti was daubed onto the exterior walls of a number of unoccupied new-build houses, sometime overnight on Sunday/ early hours of Monday.

The PSNI say they are investigating a report of criminal damage, which is also being treated as a hate crime.

DUP MLA Middleton – who is from the city – says the incident doesn’t represent Waterside or the city as a whole.

He said: “I absolutely condemn the incident as it’s unacceptable.

"The Waterside area and the city of Londonderry itself is a welcoming one and people of all backgrounds live together.

"I have spoken to the PSNI and they are leading their own investigation but I join their call in asking anyone with information to come forward.

"It’s important that incidents like these are nipped in the bud as we don’t want to see it occurring again in the future.”

Chief Inspector McManus said: “We are treating this incident as not only criminal damage, but as a hate crime which is totally unacceptable.

“This will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with our partners, community representatives and elected representatives. Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever. Be reassured, we will be relentless in our approach to identify those involved.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting 600 02/09/24.”

United Against Racism spokesperson Davy McAuley claims that the graffiti is not representative of the area.

"This is close to where I grew up. It's a diverse and forward looking community," he said.

"The person or persons responsible for this are pathetic and in no way representative of the area.

"Cowards who skulk around at night trying to intimidate and frighten people are sad and tragic individuals, consumed by bigotry and hatred.

"This graffiti should be removed at once.