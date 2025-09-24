Pictured at the Cancer Fund for Children's (CFFC) Daisy Lodge centre, Newcastle, Co. Down are First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly with CFFC Young Ambassador Sophie (14), Peter O'Brien, Chair of CFFC and Phil Alexander, CEO CFFC

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly visited Cancer Fund for Children’s therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge on Wednesday, to learn more about how this facility supports children and young people impacted by cancer.

Nestled at the foot of the Mourne Mountains, Daisy Lodge provides restorative short breaks for families impacted by cancer from across the island of Ireland. Their team of Cancer Support Specialists facilitate family workshops while the Complementary Therapists deliver a range of therapeutic treatments designed to promote and enhance wellbeing. Families are also provided with delicious and nutritious meals during their stay.

In 2024, Cancer Fund for Children marked 10 years of providing short breaks in Daisy Lodge and since opening its doors the charity has supported over 4,000 families. Due to growing demand, Cancer Fund for Children are building a second therapeutic centre for families impacted by cancer on the shores of Lough Corrib, in Cong, Co. Mayo.

During their visit, First Minister and deputy First Minister met with Sophie, a Young Ambassador for Cancer Fund for Children who visited Daisy Lodge during her own cancer experience.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “To mark Childhood Cancer Awareness month we wanted to highlight the invaluable work being done by Daisy Lodge which supports and therapies to families and their children who are going through the most difficult times of their lives.

“The fantastic range of facilities offer families the chance to unwind and be together. While the dedicated staff are on hand to provide care and compassion to young people like Sophie who has told us how much Daisy Lodge has helped her.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I can only imagine how difficult is it for families when a child or young person is diagnosed with cancer but listening to Sophie talk about her own experience was a reminder of just how vital the services available at Daisy Lodge are.

“The staff here go above and beyond for the families spending time here, offering them some much-needed comfort and practical support in a range of ways during their time of need.”