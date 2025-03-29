A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving this afternoon

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving this afternoon after colliding with several cars while travelling on the wrong side of the road outside Bangor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 11.25am today (March 29), police on patrol heading on the Belfast Road towards Bangor observed a vehicle travelling towards them on the wrong side of the A2 dual carriageway.

Officers exited their vehicle and signalled for the driver to stop. The driver, however, ignored their signals and continued towards Belfast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several members of the public reported that their cars were damaged by this vehicle, a silver MG, before officers quickly stopped the driver at a layby. Two people attended hospital for assessment. The driver remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 487 29/03/25 or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.