Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Enniskillen have arrested a 42-year-old on man on suspicion of fraud by false representation following a report of a rogue trader cold-calling to a home and theft in the Cherry Walk area of the town on Wednesday, September 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that the man called with the resident who was aged in their 60s and claimed that he would carry out cleaning work on the outside of the property. The service was paid for, but the resident was displeased with the quality.

On paying the work, the victims bank card and details were obtained and over a period of four days, approximately £68,500 was stolen from their account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who saw the man in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1195 18/09/24.

Police in Enniskillen have arrested a 42-year-old on man on suspicion of fraud by false representation following a report of a rogue trader cold-calling to a home and theft in the Cherry Walk area of the town on Wednesday, September 18

Sergeant Curley said: “In the meantime I would urge the public to remain vigilant. If you believe that you may have fallen victim to a similar scam, we would ask that you report it to us on 101. This will help us build a picture of fraudulent activity in the area and means that our neighbourhood patrols can keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour.

“You should never feel pressured into paying someone for an unsolicited service, or letting anyone into your home, without satisfying yourself that they are legitimate.

“No Cold Calling Zone’ stickers, which can be displayed on your front door, are available from your local Crime Prevention Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would ask that our community have a chat about cold callers with relatives and friends, especially those who may be vulnerable. Having this type of conversation could make all the difference. It means they know who to contact for help and support if they think a bogus caller or rogue trader is at their door.