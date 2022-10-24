Northern Ireland business group hopes for ‘economic stability’ but socialist MLA predicts ‘class warfare’

Gerry Carroll

Ann McGregor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “We congratulate Rishi Sunak and wish him well as he takes up the role of Prime Minister. He will assume the role during an exceptionally challenging time. Businesses will hope his appointment will lead to the economic stability and political certainty that is so urgently required.”

She continued: “Given the significant fiscal pressures we face and with only days left until Northern Ireland could find itself without devolved Ministers, we would urge the new Prime Minister and the UK government to do all that they can, without delay, to work with local parties to restore a fully functioning Executive.”There was a sharp contrast in tone, however, from the People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

"Sunak’s coronation spells disaster for ordinary people,” the West Belfast representative said.

“This multi-millionaire magnate once boasted of having no working-class friends, and he will be no friend to the vast majority of us. With a share in a £730 million fortune, he is a leader of the rich and for the rich.

“When the rest of us were in lockdown, he and Boris Johnson were partying in Downing Street. They are equally unfit for leadership.”

Mr Carroll urged communities to organise against what he described as an “undemocratic” Tory government.

He continued: "The Tories have been beaten back over some of their proposed handouts to rich, but Sunak’s government should be given no reprieve.

“They are gathering their power to wage class war on behalf of their ultra-wealthy allies.

“Sunak has no mandate to lead, yet his administration is set to usher in a new era of public service cuts and hardship for our communities.”