One male remains in hospital and another requires treatment after assault report in Belfast

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after it was reported that two men aged in their 20s were assaulted in the Donegal Square West area of Belfast on Saturday evening (March 1).

Sergeant Horner said: “It was reported that at around 11.20pm, the two men were assaulted by two unknown males, with one of the victims being punched to the left hand side of his face, before falling backwards, and hitting his head off the pavement.

“As a result of the incident, he sustained a head injury, a cut just below his eye, and is currently in hospital, where his condition is described as serious, but not life threatening at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A second man sustained a number of facial injuries, including a cut to his nose and a split lip, and also received medical treatment.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after it was reported that two men aged in their 20s were assaulted in the Donegal Square West area of Belfast on Saturday eveningPolice are appealing for information and witnesses after it was reported that two men aged in their 20s were assaulted in the Donegal Square West area of Belfast on Saturday evening
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after it was reported that two men aged in their 20s were assaulted in the Donegal Square West area of Belfast on Saturday evening

“One of the suspects is described as having dark coloured hair, and was wearing dark trousers and shoes, and a blue jacket. The second suspect was also said to be wearing dark coloured trousers and shoes, with a grey jacket. His hair was said to be lighter in colour.”

Sergeant Horner continued: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1801 of 01/03/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:Belfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice