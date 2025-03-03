Police are appealing for information and witnesses after it was reported that two men aged in their 20s were assaulted in the Donegal Square West area of Belfast on Saturday evening (March 1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Horner said: “It was reported that at around 11.20pm, the two men were assaulted by two unknown males, with one of the victims being punched to the left hand side of his face, before falling backwards, and hitting his head off the pavement.

“As a result of the incident, he sustained a head injury, a cut just below his eye, and is currently in hospital, where his condition is described as serious, but not life threatening at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A second man sustained a number of facial injuries, including a cut to his nose and a split lip, and also received medical treatment.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after it was reported that two men aged in their 20s were assaulted in the Donegal Square West area of Belfast on Saturday evening

“One of the suspects is described as having dark coloured hair, and was wearing dark trousers and shoes, and a blue jacket. The second suspect was also said to be wearing dark coloured trousers and shoes, with a grey jacket. His hair was said to be lighter in colour.”

Sergeant Horner continued: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1801 of 01/03/25.”