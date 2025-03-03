One male remains in hospital and another requires treatment after assault report in Belfast
Sergeant Horner said: “It was reported that at around 11.20pm, the two men were assaulted by two unknown males, with one of the victims being punched to the left hand side of his face, before falling backwards, and hitting his head off the pavement.
“As a result of the incident, he sustained a head injury, a cut just below his eye, and is currently in hospital, where his condition is described as serious, but not life threatening at this time.
“A second man sustained a number of facial injuries, including a cut to his nose and a split lip, and also received medical treatment.
“One of the suspects is described as having dark coloured hair, and was wearing dark trousers and shoes, and a blue jacket. The second suspect was also said to be wearing dark coloured trousers and shoes, with a grey jacket. His hair was said to be lighter in colour.”
Sergeant Horner continued: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1801 of 01/03/25.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
