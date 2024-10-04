Paris Celebration Event has helped Northern Ireland celebrate its uniqueness as a country, says Olympic gold medallist Hannah Scott
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Organised by the Department of Communities, the event marked the extraordinary success achieved by local competitors for both Team GB & NI and Team Ireland at this summer's Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris.
Northern Ireland achieved a historic seven medals - including four gold medals - as Scott took first place as part of Team GB’s quadruple sculls.
Whilst 25-year-old Scott hailed the significance of the event, she has her eyes set on what lies next in her career.
She said: "It's really cool and it's not very often you get to celebrate two Olympic teams in a country.
"That's what we're celebrating tonight and our uniqueness as a country and what we've come from and to, and look where we are now.
"I'm at that point where I've been home for a while now and it's nice to still have these events but I'm looking forward to what's next.
"It takes a while with the comedown after the Olympics, so I've had a bit of a break."
Scott learned her trade at Bann Rowing Club in Coleraine and she received a hero’s welcome in the town when she came home with her Olympic gold medal.
Sports Minister Gordon Lyons has announced additional funding for grassroots sports clubs as each medal-winning athlete will be asked to nominate projects which will receive an investment boost.
When asked if she will nominate Bann Rowing Club, Scott answered: "That's where I'll be saying for the money to go.
"Bann needs all the help it can get and in that respect...the people down there are doing incredible things and changing young people's lives in terms of the opportunities they can have such as university offers and even hobbies.
"It's all through volunteers and I'd love to see the funding go to Bann as I couldn't see a better place.
"Having watched something similar in 2012 for the medals that came home...it was so special to see everyone come out for me in Coleraine.
"I just think that moment was probably my favourite post-Olympics.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.