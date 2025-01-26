Seven arrested for anti-social behaviour as flares and masonry are reported to have been thrown in Broadway area of Belfast
West Belfast, Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “Shortly after 12.30am, it was reported that a group of men were throwing flares and masonry.
“Our officers promptly attended and arrested five men aged 31, 27, 23, 22, 21, and two males aged 17 on suspicion of riotous behaviour.
“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”
Chief Inspector Hamilton continued: “This type of behaviour causes fear within our communities. Whilst we are thankful that no members of the public or Police Officers were injured during this incident, this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“We will continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to take action and provide a visible policing presence in the area and I would encourage you to report incidents of anti-social behaviour
“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action. Ring us on 101, or 999 in an emergency or report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.
