Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested five men and two 17-year-old males following a report of anti-social behaviour in the Broadway area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning (January 26).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Belfast, Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “Shortly after 12.30am, it was reported that a group of men were throwing flares and masonry.

“Our officers promptly attended and arrested five men aged 31, 27, 23, 22, 21, and two males aged 17 on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Police have arrested five men and two 17-year-old males following a report of anti-social behaviour in the Broadway area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning (January 26)

Chief Inspector Hamilton continued: “This type of behaviour causes fear within our communities. Whilst we are thankful that no members of the public or Police Officers were injured during this incident, this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to take action and provide a visible policing presence in the area and I would encourage you to report incidents of anti-social behaviour

“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action. Ring us on 101, or 999 in an emergency or report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.