Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Unit have arrested three people and recovered suspected Class B controlled drugs worth approximately £250,000.

Detective Inspector Kelly from the Organised Crime Unit said: “One man, aged 41, was arrested after a van he was driving was stopped by police officers in the Prince Charles Way area of Glengormley around 12pm today, Monday 18th November. During a search of the vehicle, suspected Class B drugs with a potential street value of £150,000 were located.

“During follow up enquiries, a 37-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested at a hotel in Belfast city centre. Suspected Class B drugs worth approximately £105,000 were recovered from their room.

“The two men and the woman were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and remain in police custody at this time.

“This is a significant amount of drugs removed from our streets as we approach the festive season. We are committed to tackling organised and we will continue to disrupt the activities of this group and others involved in the supply of controlled drugs in our community.