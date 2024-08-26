Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of youth football clubs across the province have paid tribute to 16-year-old Kian Dawson, following his death in a road traffic collision in Donegal on Saturday night.

​Kian passed away following the single-vehicle road traffic collision, which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, Inishowen at approximately 11.15pm.

Kian was the passenger in the vehicle, and the driver, a male in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.

Kian played for Don Boscos Football Club before he recently transferred to Culmore Youth FC.

Numerous tributes have been paid to Kian Dawson since his untimely passing in a road traffic collision

Don Boscos FC paid tribute to their former player on their Facebook page.

“Kian and his father Emmett (a coach with our 2007s) have been an integral part of our club for many years, and have given us many wonderful and happy memories that we will cherish forever,” it said.

“Kian was the most genuine, well mannered and unassuming young lad you could meet. He was a credit to Don Boscos but more importantly to his mum and dad, Fiona and Emmett.

“Kian will be forever remembered by his coaches, team mates and friends at Don Boscos. We are also thinking of you all at this heartbreaking time.”

Culmore Youth said that while Kian had only recently joined the club, he had already made an enormous impact on and off the pitch.

“His dedication in training and his performance during matches showed us what a talented and passionate player he was. We will miss his energy, his drive, and the positive spirit he brought to our team.”

Both clubs expressed their condolences to Kian’s family.

Ballycastle United added in a tribute post that Kian “was a talented individual and a credit to his family and his club”, with Coleraine FC Youths stating that their “thoughts and prayers are with the Dawson and Kirk families and everyone at Don Boscos FC, at this incredibly difficult time”.

The Ryan McBride Foundation – which was launched in memory of the former Derry City skipper – passed on their condolences.

It said on social media: “From the messages we have seen today Kian was highly thought of by his clubs, his schools and all who knew him.

“His parents Emmet and Fiona will be in our thoughts and our hearts, no parent should ever have to bury a child.”

A statement from the Foyle Cup on Facebook read: “Our thoughts are very much with his (Kian’s) family, friends and wider community at this time and we ask you all to keep them in your prayers as they come to terms with this traumatic event.”

Londonderry’s St Columb’s College paid tribute to their “engaging and popular” pupil.

Kian was a Year 12 pupil and principal Caroline McLaughlin said it was with “deep regret” that they learned of his “heartbreaking passing”.

She added: “Kian was a keen footballer as well as an engaging and popular pupil, whose personality meant he made friends easily; it should come as no surprise, therefore, to learn that he had a large circle of friends.”

Kian will be laid to rest at St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill on Thursday at noon, with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.

