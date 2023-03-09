Weather warning: Northern Ireland braced for heavy snow moving north across the Province
Heavy snow is on the way to Northern Ireland with the first heavy showers expected in the south of the Province, moving northwards throughout the day.
A yellow weather warning for snow began at 7am this morning and will continue to 2pm tomorrow (Friday).
Some snow fell last night though it is expected to be much heavier today.
The Met Office warned of “outbreaks of snow spreading north during the afternoon, heavy at times”. They also warned of strong easterly winds becoming strong, predicting a maximum temperature of four degrees.
Looking ahead to this evening, the forecaster said: "Snow will continue through this evening and the first part of the night but then clearing east, leaving clear skies behind.”
They said winds should ease and the minimum overnight temperature should be around minus four degrees.
The temperature dropped to minus 16 at Altnaharra in the Highlands on Wednesday night, making it the coldest night of 2023 so far in the UK.