Ben Lowry: Remembering the joy of watching Billy Bingham leading Northern Ireland to the world cups

When I think of my childhood sporting memories I recall being in Lansdowne Road when Ireland won the rugby Triple Crown in 1982, and the thrilling moment when NI’s Alex Higgins picked up the world snooker championship that year.

By Ben Lowry
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 9:59 am
Billy Bingham led the Northern Ireland football team to the world cups of 1982 and 1986. He is seen here ahead of the first of those tournaments, in May 1982. Picture Pacemaker
I remember the excitement when the Ulster boxer Barry McGuigan became world champion in 1985, and the crowds coming out to greet him in Belfast, as they did Dennis Taylor after his extraordinarily dramatic world snooker win the same year (which had for a long while the record for the largest UK television audience after midnight).

Above all, I remember the joy of the great Billy Bingham, right, leading the Northern Ireland football team to the world cups of 1982 and 1986, and his band of heroes such as Jimmy McIlroy, Pat Jennings and Gerry Armstrong.

