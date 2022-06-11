I remember the excitement when the Ulster boxer Barry McGuigan became world champion in 1985, and the crowds coming out to greet him in Belfast, as they did Dennis Taylor after his extraordinarily dramatic world snooker win the same year (which had for a long while the record for the largest UK television audience after midnight).
Above all, I remember the joy of the great Billy Bingham, right, leading the Northern Ireland football team to the world cups of 1982 and 1986, and his band of heroes such as Jimmy McIlroy, Pat Jennings and Gerry Armstrong.