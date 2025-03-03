Editorial: The Programme for Government for Northern Ireland is so vague as to have little significance

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday March 4 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A programme for government at Stormont has been published for the ​first time in 15 years.

Sadly, though, the emergence of such a document is not the breakthrough it might seem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goals it sets out are overwhelmingly vague, and easy ones.

This is, in large part, a reflection of the irreconcilable differences that there are between the DUP and Sinn Fein, a system of mandatory coalition between incompatible political parties that would not be accepted in many other parts of the world.

But unionists have to accept being in power with a party that wants Northern Ireland to fail, and whose local leader, Michelle O’Neill, could not bring herself to utter the words Northern Ireland – the self-styled first minister for all who cannot utter the words of the country that most of the people she governs still wants to exist.

Stormont has agreed in increase social housing, a goal of particular concern to nationalists and to Sinn Fein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has agreed to provide some funding to cut waiting lists without any detail on the profound problems regarding health provision that MLAs have helped to exacerbate in their refusal to square with voters about the need for a more efficient NHS.

The programme also only includes vague references to policing.

Meanwhile, the SDLP opposition and the Alliance, a party that is within the executive, have agreed on one key thing – that the DUP is to blame.