Ben Lowry is right about the BBC coverage of the Twelfth

I would like to thank the editor for his page on Saturday (‘BBC NI downgrades its Twelfth output but pretends otherwise,’ June 11, see link below).
I couldn’t agree with him more. From I was a small child my parents took me to see the Twelfth in Belfast every year but unfortunately like so many others have grown older so I watch it on TV.
This is typical of the BBC I cannot understand their logic just once a year but Irish language programmes are on all the time along with Gaelic football.
Our Britishness is being gently taken away from us it is so plain to see I still have to pay my licence fee every year for some items which I have no interest in and are a load of rubbish.
I commend Ben Lowry’s article and wish more journalists would have the courage to write such an article.
Margaret Little, Lisburn
• Ben Lowry June 11: BBC NI is downgrading its Twelfth output but pretending otherwise
• Ben Lowry June 4: Some thoughts on the centenary parade and BBC coverage
• Ben Lowry May 28: Today’s parade is a reminder that NI was denied a 100th birthday