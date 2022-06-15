Ben Lowry is right about the BBC coverage of the Twelfth

Letter to the editor

I would like to thank the editor for his page on Saturday (‘BBC NI downgrades its Twelfth output but pretends otherwise,’ June 11, see link below).

I couldn’t agree with him more. From I was a small child my parents took me to see the Twelfth in Belfast every year but unfortunately like so many others have grown older so I watch it on TV.

This is typical of the BBC I cannot understand their logic just once a year but Irish language programmes are on all the time along with Gaelic football.

Our Britishness is being gently taken away from us it is so plain to see I still have to pay my licence fee every year for some items which I have no interest in and are a load of rubbish.

I commend Ben Lowry’s article and wish more journalists would have the courage to write such an article.

Margaret Little, Lisburn

