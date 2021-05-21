Doug Beattie should give welcome to those in DUP who might be seeking new home

Letter to the editor

In his first announcement on being confirmed as the only candidate, Doug Beattie was aggressive and negative.

He said he would be prepared to “shrink to grow”.

To have less, which means he is prepared to lose support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You do not sell a product, his is the Ulster Unionist Party, in this way, but rather by being positive, helpful and hopeful.

He also showed that he still thinks as a military man.

He needs to be told that he is no longer in command of some bunch of squaddies.

He cannot command respect, he needs to earn respect.

And he needs to recognise the opportunity that he has been presented with.

None of us know what really is going on in the DUP.

What we do know is that the DUP are divided. We know that there are 17 unionists who Doug Beattie should be talking to.

They are likely to be cast aside.

They might well be looking for a home for their progressive ideas. He should be presenting a welcome for them. A real leader would recognise the opportunity.

Is he that leader?

William Baird, Lisburn

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe