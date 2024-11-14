Letter: Sinn Féin can show respect for others without kneeling at their altars
A letter from Paul Doran:
For many years I have supported Sinn Féin through thick and thin and lately I have called into question my judgement with their various mishaps be it their antics in the last referendum, their endeavours to move to the "centre ground," Mary Lou's remarks after the Dublin riots.
She obviously has listened to the grassroots.
This particular event at the cenotaph in Belfast was an insult to my republican beliefs.
We can all respect many different traditions but we don't have to kneel at their altars.
I now will have to look elsewhere to use my vote.
Paul Doran, Clondalkin, Dublin