Letter: Unionists need to joint together in one party before it is too late to stop a border poll

Doug Beattie and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson must settle all differences. If the unionist parties do not join together we face being overrun by Sinn Fein. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

This is an open letter to Doug Beattie and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson:

Firstly Doug you were an outstanding soldier but politics is not for you – I would love someone to explain to me the difference between the UUP and DUP.

Sir Jeffrey we agree with your views on Brexit and we have supported you all the way but all we hear is silence from you about the way forward. The UK government is not doing anything about the Irish Sea border and the EU has washed their hands of the matter because the Windsor Framework has been passed and approved into law by both countries.

Letters to editor

You are both burying your heads in the sand. You do not need the brains of an archbishop to work out if the unionist parties do not join together we are facing being overrun by Sinn Fein at both local councils and Stormont and then will be the dreaded border poll. Talk to the man/woman in the street from the unionist vote and they will tell you. This country is the land of milk and honey – free this, free that. You have to realise that if you take millions out of the budget it has to be replaced ie poll tax, bedroom tax, water charges, free buses, free prescriptions, school meals etc etc. Let us get politicians into place that have a business brain and can properly balance the books instead of spend, spend because believe me the people of Great Britain have got wise to the extra money that this country has received and has used badly. And the cost of illegal immigrants to the UK means that the NI budget will be in even more in the spotlight.

If you want us to roll gently into an all Ireland you are both heading us the right way, believe me most people do not want that. All the free things mentioned above will not be free in the Republic, and there is no NHS. Summary – before you hand over the UUP Doug, you and Sir Jeffrey must get your heads together and settle all differences. Let us have one voice and one party to achieve what is required before it is too late.

