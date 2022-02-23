My farcical attempt just to book a simple MOT in Northern Ireland

The letter-writer details his struggle to book a simple test

Could someone please explain what is going on with reference to MOT testing in Northern Ireland?

My car MOT is up on the 22nd of May this year.

On the 1st of February I tried online to make an appointment to have my car tested.

After being in a queue for a while I eventually got through to apply only to be informed that I could not book more than three months in advance, and that I should apply from 22nd February onwards.

Yesterday morning, at 8am, I again applied online, trying to book my car in for the test at my local test centre in Newtownards.

Nothing available anywhere near the 22nd of May. Not even in June.

After trying to get an appointment near to me – at Balmoral, Belfast, and Downpatrick – the only appointment available was at 8.25am on the 18th of May at Downpatrick.

When it was stated to me that I could not book more than three months in advance, why is it that when I applied on Tuesday of this week that everything was already booked up?

David Smyth, Bangor

