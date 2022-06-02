Northern Ireland PLC failed to celebrate 100th birthday

A letter from David McNarry:

By Letters
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 8:07 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 3:57 pm
Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor

Ben Lowry was right, both in his Saturday column (‘Today’s parade a reminder that NI was denied a 100th birthday,’ May 28, see link below)and on the Nolan Show on Tuesday about the BBC coverage of the parade (see also link below).

NI PLC failed lamentably to celebrate 100 birthday.

Did the BBC play its part by editorial decree, I wonder?

Saturday’s parade was delayed from last year —the loyal Orders . Nothing was preventing others doing same — except excuse not to do so.

The nationalist grip is a new form of triumphalism which is provocative and fermenting a new scale of division.

David McNarry, Ex UUP and Ukip MLA, Comber

