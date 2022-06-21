Queries for the Alliance Party about its transgender policy

I read your report of Stephen Farry MP’s support for transgender self identification with interest (June 15, see link below). If we are to accept a biological male who identifies a female as female, this logically means that such individuals have to have free access to women’s changing rooms and shower areas.
Is this what Mr Farry is advocating? Is it the policy of his Alliance Party?
He also says that it should be a criminal offence to attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation, even if they themselves wish to. Surely that is that individual’s choice and as long as there is no coercion, what business is it of Mr Farry and his ilk?
Incidentally, if changing one’s sexual orientation is morally wrong, then logically one cannot attempt to change the orientation of a paedophile, even if they request it.
Is this not so?
Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney
Alliance deputy leader tells MPs that society should accept transgender identities
• Ruth Dudley Edwards: Higgins has delighted SF by politicising Irish presidency
• Gregory Campbell: Failure to explain context of past police failures helps terrorists re-write history • Owen Polley June 20: The DUP should not let down its guard on the NI Protocol
• Ben Lowry June 18: John Bolton’s criticism of Ireland reflects a strain of US thinking
• WB Smith June 17: London should read John Oliver on Northern Ireland
• Esmond Birnie June 16: Why the Protocol status quo is not beneficial to Northern Ireland
• Barrister June 15: EU misuse of Belfast Agreement is biggest threat to NI stability since 1998