Queries for the Alliance Party about its transgender policy

I read your report of Stephen Farry MP’s support for transgender self identification with interest (June 15, see link below). If we are to accept a biological male who identifies a female as female, this logically means that such individuals have to have free access to women’s changing rooms and shower areas.

Is this what Mr Farry is advocating? Is it the policy of his Alliance Party?

He also says that it should be a criminal offence to attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation, even if they themselves wish to. Surely that is that individual’s choice and as long as there is no coercion, what business is it of Mr Farry and his ilk?

Incidentally, if changing one’s sexual orientation is morally wrong, then logically one cannot attempt to change the orientation of a paedophile, even if they request it.

Is this not so?

Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney

