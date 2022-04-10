There is no point in the DUP warning about a border poll unless it ditches mandatory coalition

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

By Letters
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:39 am
Updated Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:39 am
Letter to the editor

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has given warning that Sinn Féin’s message to affluent American supporters exposes the real republican agenda for Northern Ireland after the May election (’Sinn Fein is trying to gas light NI over border poll plans says Jeffrey Donaldson,’ April 8, see link below).

Unless the DUP is ready to ditch mandatory coalition, one wonders why Sir Jeffrey should bother to issue such a warning.

Otherwise the DUP’s position seems unchanged - ‘Vote for us and hand power to republicans’.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

