Re the letter, ‘If tunnel is too complicated we should reopen Cairnryan rail line’ (December 6, see link below).

Perhaps the answer to our transport problems in the 2020s are simpler than we realise.

If only we could restore the railway system that Percy French took for granted in 1898. But we have turned the whole island of Ireland into a railway desert.

This is fine for those living in Dublin and perhaps in Cork, Galway and Belfast.

But our politicians have taken the Irish countryside back to the 1860s.

It is time for a change.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4

