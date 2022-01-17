The UK culture secretary has announced changes to the BBC TV licence, with current licence fees being frozen until 2024.

Nadine Dorries said the next about concerning the BBC’s licence fee “will be the last".

Here’s everything you need to know about the TV licence including why you need to pay it and what happens if the BBC gets rid of it.

The TV licence currently costs £159 per year.

How much is the TV licence fee?

How much you pay for the TV licence fee can vary, depending on your TV access and financial situation.

The set fee is currently £159 per year and this rate has been frozen until April 2024.

However, if you have a black and white TV, this price falls to £53.50.

If you aged 75 and over and in receipt of Pension Credit, you are eligible to apply for a free TV licence.

Care home residents and those who are legally blind, or visually impaired, are also able to access a discount.

Watching live TV without a TV licence is against the law and can result in a fine of up to £1,000.

What does the TV licence fee go towards?

The TV licence fee helps fund the BBC, from its TV channels, to radio stations, website and popular iPlayer streaming service.

Will the TV licence be scrapped?

It's looking likely that the TV licence may be scrapped after 2027.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries took to Twitter on Sunday, January 16 stating, "This licence fee announcement will be the last. The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors are over. Time now to discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling great British content."

What could replace the TV licence fee?

The licence fee isn't going anyway in the near future and is expected to be required until December 31, 2027.

There is speculation that if the BBC does scrap the licence fee that it would take on a subscription fee model, similar to that of Netflix or Amazon Prime.

However, there are no concrete plans regarding what the alternative will be.