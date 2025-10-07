JobStart will seek to build connections between employers and workers, creating work opportunities while tackling economic inactivity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new £12.4m jobs programme for benefit claimants in Northern Ireland has been announced by the Department for Communities.

JobStart will seek to build connections between employers and workers, creating work opportunities while tackling economic inactivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “JobStart is the biggest jobs programme of its kind, reaching more people and employers than any previous employment strategy. I am investing in both new employees and employers to create good quality work opportunities across Northern Ireland.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is pictured with Gary Hazlett and Carla Marriott, K9tergarten and Caorlan McAllister from Halfway House as he has announced a new £12.4 million employment drive to support working age benefit claimants into work

“It will build upon the success of previous programmes recently delivered by the Department which were positively endorsed both by employers and jobseekers.”

The new scheme will support over 1,200 working age benefit claimants into work. Each participant will receive tailored help and bespoke training and development opportunities to enhance long-term employability.

Mr Lyons continued: “Employment is one of the best pathways out of poverty and I am prioritising the provision of employment support to help people overcome the barriers that are faced in moving into, retaining and progressing in employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The name JobStart is an already well-established brand that is recognised by participants, employers, and key stakeholders. I want to continue to build on the successes of the previous JobStart schemes to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in work and to develop critical employability skills.”

The initiative follows on from previous JobStart schemes, with the first launching in 2021. Since then, over 4,000 employers have sought to use the schemes; more than 3,000 jobseekers have participated; 2,178 gained employment and 160 moved into education or training.

Alan Wallace, managing director of All The Way Creative, explained: “The JobStart scheme has been a valuable support for our business, giving us access to motivated young people eager to gain experience.

“We were able to recruit candidates who fit well with our team, and the process was straightforward and supportive throughout. Overall, it’s been a positive experience that has benefited both our organisation and the individuals involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Hazlett, director of K9ndergarten Ltd, added: “As a small, growing business, the programme helped the company bridge that tricky period of growth that small businesses face between gaining more clients and recruiting more staff.

“The programme is well structured, with great support from the Department for Communities; it has helped the trainees develop their occupational and employability skills along with real life work experience. We were so pleased with the success of the programme that we were able to offer permanent roles to all those who completed the programme.

“The JobStart scheme has been one of Northern Ireland Assembly’s great success stories and we are delighted to see its return.”

Invest Northern Ireland was actively involved in the previous schemes and will encourage its client companies to avail of this latest version.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new portal has been opened allowing employers to register for the scheme.

This can be accessed at www.communities-ni.gov.uk/jobstart .

JobStart will feature two strands, the first offering paid employment of 25 hours per week for a six-month period at National Minimum Wage/National Living Wage.

The second strand – aimed at those with recognised additional barriers to entering the workforce – will offer 15 hours of employment per week for nine months. Additional flexibility will be available to enable work coaches, across the department’s Jobs and Benefits office network, to tailor the opportunity to the needs of the individual.