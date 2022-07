It is expected to take place on Monday, August 1, at 12.30pm.

The venue will be Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lambeg, to the northern edge of Lisburn.

The train station of Lambeg is just a few hundred metres away.

Lord David Trimble at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, at Queen's University in Belfast.

The church’s minister is Rev Fiona Forbes, but it is not yet confirmed exactly who will be taking the service.

More details in due course.