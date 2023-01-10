Euromillions: What is the jackpot amount for Euromillions lottery on Tuesday January 10 - is it a rollover?

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, Jan 10.

Is Tuesday’s Euromillion draw a rollover?

Friday's jackpot was £35million.

No jackpot winner has been announced by the lottery organisers meaning the draw for Tuesday January 10 has rolled over to an impressive £44million

What is the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner with every ticket being allocated a prize number

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The next Euromillions draw will be held on Friday, January 13

How do I check if I’ve won?

To check your tickets go to the National Lottery website EUROMILLIONS RESULTS

