Euromillions: What is the jackpot amount for Euromillions lottery on Tuesday January 10 - is it a rollover?
Friday's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at an acceptable £35 million
The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, Jan 10.
Is Tuesday’s Euromillion draw a rollover?
No jackpot winner has been announced by the lottery organisers meaning the draw for Tuesday January 10 has rolled over to an impressive £44million
What is the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection
The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner with every ticket being allocated a prize number
When is the next EuroMillions draw?
The next Euromillions draw will be held on Friday, January 13
How do I check if I’ve won?
To check your tickets go to the National Lottery website EUROMILLIONS RESULTS
How do I play the Lottery online
To play all the lottery games online, including Euromillions, go to the National Lottery website