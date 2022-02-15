The Lantern Festival is one of the most exciting events in the Chinese calendar, with lanterns lighting up the skies of towns and cities across the country.

Here is everything you need to know about the colourful festival that marks the end of New Year celebrations in China.

When is the Lantern Festival?

The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the month in the lunar calendar.

This year it will take place on Tuesday, February 15, and will mark the end of the New Year celebration.

What is the Lantern Festival?

Also known as the Yuan Xiao Festival, the Chinese Lantern Festival honours deceased relatives and aims to promote reconciliation, peace, and forgiveness.

What is the lantern lighting tradition?

Red lanterns are the modern symbol of the Lantern Festival and will often be displayed in the streets, shops and people's homes.

Many types of lanterns are used from small ones to large floats that take part in parades.

During the festival lanterns are also used as gifts to pass on blessings.

Newlyweds would receive a lantern for good luck and pregnant women would be gifted two small lanterns to bless both the mother and child.

How did the Lantern Festival start?

There are a few theories on how the Lantern Festival originated.

One suggests it started back in the Han Dynasty from 206 BCE to 220 CE, when Buddhist monks would light lanterns on the 15th date of the lunar year to honour Buddha.

What is the Chinese New Year Animal for 2022?

2022 will be the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac, with the year lasting from 1 February 2022 until 21 January 2023

What to expect in the Year of the Tiger?

The Zodiac animal the Tiger symbolises strength, braveness and protection against evil.

Anyone born in the Year of the Tiger is said to be fearless, passionate and daring.