Police have responded to online video showing officers carrying a female from a shop

Bow Street Lisburn

Police respond after incident

Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander, Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “We are aware of video footage which is circulating on social media in which officers are seen to be carrying a female from a shop.

“Police were called by the female’s mother to provide assistance in the Bow Street area of Lisburn at 6.15pm on Sunday 22nd December.

The shop was closing its shutters when a female entered the premises.

Officers attended and after discussions with family and staff members for approximately 20 minutes, a 19-year-old female with complex needs was removed from the shop by a family member, assisted by police.

One officer was injured during the course of the incident.

“This was a very difficult and complex set of circumstances for everyone involved and I have spoken to the family today to discuss their concerns.

As an organisation we are committed to continuous learning and any feedback will be reviewed and considered.

Our officers are routinely called to challenging situations and as in this case we will always seek a patient approach when dealing with people with complex needs.