Thousands packed into Shanes Castle Steam Rally to appreciate vintage over the Bank Holiday weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Held in the beautiful picturesque grounds surrounding the castle ruins in Shanes Castle Estate near Antrim, this vintage event in Northern Ireland is one of the premier rallies in the vintage scene.
Those who attended enjoyed seeing more than 800 exhibitors with steam engines of all types, vintage tractors, commercial vehicles, vintage cars, stationary engines, threshing mills, stonebreakers and many other vintage agricultural and industrial machines.
Not only were there steam engines rides, but a huge fairground and two mobile open farms with lots of animals for the kids to cuddle.
The Craft Marquee also had more than 60 stalls selling all kinds of goods including pictures, jewellery, hats, scarves, cushions, badges, antiques, jams, preserves, chutneys, honey, curries and health products.
The Trade Stand area had over 100 stands selling new and used tools and engineering equipment, autojumble, antiques, furniture, clothing, toys, garden furniture, house clearances, bric-a-brac and much, much more.
The event was designed as a ‘great family day out’ that provides entertainment for all members of the family.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.