VIDEO of ex-Wrightbus boss William Wright in his own words: ‘Do unto others as you would to yourself – I have lived my life that way and have no reason to change’

Former boss of Wrightbus, William Wright, was a devout Christian who diverted a sizeable fraction of the firm’s profits to Biblical causes.

By Adam Kula
Monday, 25th July 2022, 1:30 pm

In this video, dating from 2005, Sir William (who died on Sunday, July 24) explains as much, and sets out some of the values he held dear throughout his life.

Current Wrightbus owner says William Wright 'stood for hard work and never giving up' after death of ex-boss

More from the News Letter:

William Wright marching with the Royal Black Institution in Ballymena

