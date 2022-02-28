Doug Beattie vows to publish text of Donaldson messages ‘if integrity questioned’

The Ulster Unionist leader made the comments after his version of events – around talks between the two unionist leaders – was publicly challenged by the DUP.

The discussions took place last spring, shortly after Edwin Poots narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in the DUP’s first ever leadership contest in its 50-year history.

Speaking on the Nolan Show on Monday morning, Mr Beattie revealed he has messages from the DUP leader he is prepared to make public if he is “called a liar”.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Beattie said: “I did make an approach, saying that I would be happy if he would consider coming back to the Ulster Unionist Party.”

Mr Beattie also had a message to those within the DUP who insist his version of events is distorted.

“If you want to challenge me and call me a liar, the I will produce the documentary evidence,” he said.

“Because I cannot be seen to be undermined as a party leader. People can either listen to me and say ‘I believe Doug Beattie,’ or they can say ‘Doug Beattie’s a liar,’ but if anybody is going out there to say ‘Doug Beattie’s a liar’ then I will produce the proof to prove that I am not lying.”