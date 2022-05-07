ELECTION 2022: East Antrim – The names and vote counts of all five winners as Alliance scoop double victory

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 6/5/2022: Mervyn Storey congratulates fellow DUP member, Gordon Lyons on his election in East Antrim at the count in Jordanstown today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN NDAVISON

The five MLAs in the East Antrim constituency have been decided.

After a full day of counting, they are as follows: John Stewart of the UUP, Gordon Lyons and Davy Hilditch of the DUP, and Danny Donnelly and Stewart Dickson of the Alliance.

This changes the makeup of the constituency; previously it was one Alliance, two DUP, two UUP.

ELECTION 2022

Their first preference votes were as follows:

Lyons: 6,256

Stewart: 6,195

Hilditch: 5,662

Dickson: 5,059

Donnelly: 4,224

However, due to the way the transfer system works, they were elected in this order: Stewart, Lyons, Dickson, Donnelly, and Hilditch.

More details, videos and analysis will be uploaded in the morning.