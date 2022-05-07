ELECTION 2022: East Antrim – The names and vote counts of all five winners as Alliance scoop double victory

The five MLAs in the East Antrim constituency have been decided.
After a full day of counting, they are as follows: John Stewart of the UUP, Gordon Lyons and Davy Hilditch of the DUP, and Danny Donnelly and Stewart Dickson of the Alliance.
This changes the makeup of the constituency; previously it was one Alliance, two DUP, two UUP.
Their first preference votes were as follows:
Lyons: 6,256
Stewart: 6,195
Hilditch: 5,662
Dickson: 5,059
Donnelly: 4,224
However, due to the way the transfer system works, they were elected in this order: Stewart, Lyons, Dickson, Donnelly, and Hilditch.
More details, videos and analysis will be uploaded in the morning.
