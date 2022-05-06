ELECTION 2022: WATCH – DUP man signals united unionist party may be on the cards

Mervyn Storey has indicated that unionism is going to have to consider the idea of a single unionist party after this election.

The DUP man, who has held a North Antrim seat since 2003 and is a former finance minister, was speaking to the News Letter at the giant Ulster University Jordanstown count centre.

No results have yet been officially announced at time of writing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP North Antrim Assembly election candidate Mervyn Storey

He was asked about the idea of such a merger after this election – an election which pollsters have said Sinn Fein is likely to win.

He said: “There’s no doubt that was a message we were getting on the doors in terms of concern within the unionist community that if we continue to divide we will continue to be in a weaker position.

“Now the issue is are people prepared to set the party structures aside for the benefit of Northern Ireland and for the Union? ...If it’s driven by personal ego or driven by personal or party gain, then I think that’s going to be a very difficult challenge.

“Because up until now we have seen I think only talk about unionist unity. We haven’t seen much of it in terms of reality.”

ELECTION 2022

He added that “either we want to have a unified approach to the issue which we believe is the most important issue – the maintenance of the Union – or we continue to divide”.